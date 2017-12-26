WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News at 6:30
Advertisement

Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning

David Lynch
December 26, 2017 05:13 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. – A gunfight involving Roswell police and a suspect with an arrest warrant Tuesday morning ended when that suspect was fatally shot by officers, according to Roswell Police Department officials.

Advertisement

Police in the southeast New Mexico town were serving an arrest warrant from a Christmas Day incident when "the suspect barricaded himself in a building and began shooting at police." It's unknown if any officers were injured at this time.

It all unfolded in the northeast part of the city on East Pine Lodge Road. Chaves County Sheriff's deputies were also at the scene helping to apprehend the suspect.

The identities of the officers involved have not been released at this time, nor has that of the suspect. The incident is going to be investigated by state police, RPD and the Chaves County Sheriff's Office.

Credits

David Lynch


Updated: December 26, 2017 05:13 PM
Created: December 26, 2017 01:47 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Trash pickup changes in Albuquerque for the first week of the New Year
Man arrested for 15th DWI
Levi Manuelito
New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates
New Mexico hospitals face fines for injury, infection rates
Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
Credit: Chaves County News Network
New Mexicans rally around teen following tragic ATV accident
Wyatt gets a Christmas visit from a therapy dog at UNM Hospital

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Bonds of $5K, $50K slapped onto suspects of deadly I-40 DWI accident
Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Dozens of bills pre-filed by legislators as 30-day Legislative Session looms
Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
Alleged mall groper no stranger to breaking the law
NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
NW APD substation back open after closing for repairs
Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
Credit: Chaves County News Network