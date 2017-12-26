Roswell police: Suspect dead after gunfight with officers Tuesday morning
David Lynch
December 26, 2017 05:13 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. – A gunfight involving Roswell police and a suspect with an arrest warrant Tuesday morning ended when that suspect was fatally shot by officers, according to Roswell Police Department officials.
Police in the southeast New Mexico town were serving an arrest warrant from a Christmas Day incident when "the suspect barricaded himself in a building and began shooting at police." It's unknown if any officers were injured at this time.
It all unfolded in the northeast part of the city on East Pine Lodge Road. Chaves County Sheriff's deputies were also at the scene helping to apprehend the suspect.
The identities of the officers involved have not been released at this time, nor has that of the suspect. The incident is going to be investigated by state police, RPD and the Chaves County Sheriff's Office.
Credits
David Lynch
Updated: December 26, 2017 05:13 PM
Created: December 26, 2017 01:47 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved