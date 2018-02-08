Roswell woman killed in drive-by shooting; police seek public's help
February 08, 2018 12:33 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. – Police in Roswell are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting. Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to identify potential suspects.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the southwest part of town. Police say multiple gunshots were fired and the bullets struck two mobile homes.
33-year-old Tess Jauregui later died at the scene. No one else was injured.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact them immediately at 575-624-6770 or call the Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS (8477).
