Roswell woman found dead; police treating it as suspicious
J.R. Oppenheim
December 27, 2017 10:14 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding the remains of a 39-year-old woman along a Roswell road.
A cause of death has not yet been determined for the woman, identified as Marlena Guzman. Roswell Police Department Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth said a bystander found her body near West Linda Vista Boulevard and North Kennedy Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Guzman's family helped identify her. She went missing on Christmas Eve.
The woman's autopsy is pending. If you have any information, contact Roswell police at (575) 624-6770 or Chavez County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.
Credits
Updated: December 27, 2017 10:14 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 07:32 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved