Roswell woman found dead; police treating it as suspicious

J.R. Oppenheim
December 27, 2017 10:14 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. -- Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding the remains of a 39-year-old woman along a Roswell road.

A cause of death has not yet been determined for the woman, identified as Marlena Guzman. Roswell Police Department Public Information Officer Todd Wildermuth said a bystander found her body near West Linda Vista Boulevard and North Kennedy Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Guzman's family helped identify her. She went missing on Christmas Eve.

The woman's autopsy is pending. If you have any information, contact Roswell police at (575) 624-6770 or Chavez County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS.

Updated: December 27, 2017 10:14 PM
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Law gives Sunday liquor sales exception for New Year's Eve
Brothers arrested for pharmacy shooting Tuesday
Lawsuit claims police invaded Grants family's home during manhunt
Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque
State senator wants lawmakers to weigh in on statewide soda tax
2 killed in structure fire in Kirtland, N.M.
Brothers accused in CVS shooting set to go before a judge Thursday
Outage leaves 400 customers without power in NW Albuquerque
Asbestos found in Claire's makeup
