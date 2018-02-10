Ruling reduces sentence of man convicted in killing of boy
The Associated Press
February 10, 2018 10:09 AM
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico Supreme Court ruling reduces a man's sentences for the killing of a young boy in Curry County but a prosecutor says she's satisfied the 38-year-old inmate still must spend decades behind bars.
The state high court's ruling Thursday reduces Noe Torres' sentence to life plus 31½ years to life plus 21½ years, and District Attorney Andrea Reeb told the Eastern New Mexico News that it'll be at least 47 years before Torres could be eligible for parole.
Torres was convicted in the 2005 shooting death of 10-year old Carlos Perez. According to authorities, the boy's older brother was the intended victim.
The court's ruling cited protections against double jeopardy in overturning two of Torres' several convictions. It also erased a habitual offender enhancement of his sentence.
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: February 10, 2018 10:09 AM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.