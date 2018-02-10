Ruling reduces sentence of man convicted in killing of boy

The state high court's ruling Thursday reduces Noe Torres' sentence to life plus 31½ years to life plus 21½ years, and District Attorney Andrea Reeb told the Eastern New Mexico News that it'll be at least 47 years before Torres could be eligible for parole.

Torres was convicted in the 2005 shooting death of 10-year old Carlos Perez. According to authorities, the boy's older brother was the intended victim.