Russian invaders: Tree threatening New Mexico wetlands

The Associated Press
March 03, 2018 11:34 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Officials in northern New Mexico are working to help eradicate an invasive plant from central Asia and southern Russia.

The Santa Fe New Mexico reports officials from the Santa Fe Botanical Garden recently removed 6.5 acres of Russian olive trees from the Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve in a long-term preservation effort.

Authorities say the plants have been sucking the wetlands dry.

Russian olives are also a problem in the Santa Fe National Forest. The trees grow in midrange elevations, including along the Jemez River, and compete for water with native trees.

Cecil Rich of the U.S. Forest Service says the federal government would like to do something to control the Russian olive, adding that could be done by pulling them up by the roots or with herbicides.

