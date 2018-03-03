Russian invaders: Tree threatening New Mexico wetlands

Russian olives are also a problem in the Santa Fe National Forest. The trees grow in midrange elevations, including along the Jemez River, and compete for water with native trees.

Cecil Rich of the U.S. Forest Service says the federal government would like to do something to control the Russian olive, adding that could be done by pulling them up by the roots or with herbicides.

