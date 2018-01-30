Suspect hurt in deputy-involved shooting charged with homicide
J.R. Oppenheim
January 30, 2018 07:38 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. -- The suspect injured in a San Juan County deputy-involved shooting had his criminal charges upgraded to homicide.
Deputies initially charged Ryan Westman with aggravated battery following the incident last week. However, the victim Westman is accused of attacking in McKinley County has died, San Juan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jayme Harcrow said Tuesday.
Law enforcement officers from several agencies pursued Westman in McKinley County throughout the day Thursday. The pursuit ended in San Juan County when a deputy shot Westman in the arm. Westman was booked early Friday morning after he was released from a hospital.
In addition to the homicide in McKinley County, he faces charges in San Juan County such as aggravated battery on a peace officer and aggravated fleeing. Westman could also have state and federal charges filed against him since so many agencies were involved in his pursuit, Harcrow said.
"Ryan Westman is the unfortunate example of a repeat and violent offender in the State of New Mexico, and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office wants to extend our appreciation to all the agencies involved in apprehending the suspect," she said.
