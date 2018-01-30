Suspect hurt in deputy-involved shooting charged with homicide

Deputies initially charged Ryan Westman with aggravated battery following the incident last week. However, the victim Westman is accused of attacking in McKinley County has died, San Juan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jayme Harcrow said Tuesday.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies pursued Westman in McKinley County throughout the day Thursday. The pursuit ended in San Juan County when a deputy shot Westman in the arm. Westman was booked early Friday morning after he was released from a hospital.