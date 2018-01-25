San Juan County looks to Navajo Nation for animal costs support

That has the county looking to the Navajo Nation for help.

"They represent roughly 40 percent of the animals being billed to us by the City of Farmington Animal Shelter," San Juan County Chief Operating Officer Mike Stark said. "Currently, the Navajo Nation is not contributing to the animal shelter fees."

The county is now sending a letter to the Navajo Nation, asking officials there to chip in on the bill. While the county and the nation work that out, there are things the public can do to help.

"So really, it is spay and neutering, adopting, volunteering if you have time, donating if you have extra money," Stacie Voss with the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter said. "But all those things, contribute and help to what we can do here at the animal shelter."