Four inmates hospitalized after jail disturbance
KOB.com Web Staff
January 02, 2018 10:25 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M. -- A disturbance at a New Mexico jail ended with four inmates sent to the hospital.
The San Miguel County Detention Center says a sergeant was attacked by several inmates while investigating the theft of a sack lunch. The jail was locked down, but those inmates refused to return to their cells and started destroying jail property.
Several law enforcement agencies were called in to help. Officers had to breach the doors to the unit containing 17 inmates and physically restrain them.
The situation is now under control.
