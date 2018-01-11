Santa Fe city council takes up police return-to-work issue
Marian Camacho
January 11, 2018 06:33 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe city councilors are looking to fix the police officer shortage in the capital city and are urging state lawmakers to take up the issue.
Wednesday night, councilors passed a resolution encouraging state lawmakers to allow the Santa Fe Police Department to hire retired police officers and allow them to still collect retirement benefits.
This request is nothing new to state lawmakers. A few years ago, lawmakers made changes to public retirement plans to stop what’s known as ‘double dipping,’ the idea that public employees can’t receive retirement pay and a normal paycheck.
Councilors say by allowing the so-called ‘double-dipping’, the department will be able to get more officers to return to duty.
City councilors say the police department is having a difficult time in hiring just 20 officers, and even mentions the Albuquerque police shortage of around 400 officers in the resolution.
There was a push on this issue at last year’s legislative session, to change the law so that officers could return to work while not having to forfeit their retirement benefits, but it didn’t go anywhere.
Opponents to the idea, believe it is unfair to officers who haven't yet had the opportunity to retire.
This year’s legislative session begins Tuesday, January 16.
