Santa Fe city council takes up police return-to-work issue

Councilors say by allowing the so-called ‘double-dipping’, the department will be able to get more officers to return to duty.

City councilors say the police department is having a difficult time in hiring just 20 officers, and even mentions the Albuquerque police shortage of around 400 officers in the resolution.

There was a push on this issue at last year’s legislative session, to change the law so that officers could return to work while not having to forfeit their retirement benefits, but it didn’t go anywhere.

Opponents to the idea, believe it is unfair to officers who haven't yet had the opportunity to retire.

This year’s legislative session begins Tuesday, January 16.