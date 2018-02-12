Santa Fe County seeing big jump in medical pot cardholders
February 12, 2018 05:33 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – More people in the state's capital are making sure they get their hands on a medical marijuana card.
The New Mexico Department of Health says there's been a drastic increase in the number of cardholders in Santa Fe County over the past year, to the tune of a 43 percent jump from January 2017 to January 2018.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the county now has the second-highest number of cardholders in the state with a little more than 5,200. There are currently seven dispensaries in the area, with two more set to open soon.
