Santa Fe County seeing big jump in medical pot cardholders | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Santa Fe County seeing big jump in medical pot cardholders

KOB.com Web Staff
February 12, 2018 05:33 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – More people in the state's capital are making sure they get their hands on a medical marijuana card.

Advertisement

The New Mexico Department of Health says there's been a drastic increase in the number of cardholders in Santa Fe County over the past year, to the tune of a 43 percent jump from January 2017 to January 2018.  

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the county now has the second-highest number of cardholders in the state with a little more than 5,200. There are currently seven dispensaries in the area, with two more set to open soon.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: February 12, 2018 05:33 PM
Created: February 12, 2018 03:25 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
NMSP: Missing endangered girls may be with father
NMSP: Missing endangered girls may be with father
New details released as police search for shooting suspect
New details released as police search for shooting suspect
Woman arrives home to find armed burglar in bedroom
Woman arrives home to find armed burglar in bedroom
State police: 1 dead after armed robbery at Edgewood gas station
State police: 1 dead after armed robbery at Edgewood gas station

Advertisement




Trump unveils 2019 budget as Gov. Martinez makes case for infrastructure needs
Trump unveils 2019 budget as Gov. Martinez makes case for infrastructure needs
NMSP: Missing endangered girls may be with father
NMSP: Missing endangered girls may be with father
Lawmakers push for use of medical cannabis amid opioid addiction crisis
Lawmakers push for use of medical cannabis amid opioid addiction crisis
UNM Regents to vote on possible on-campus taproom Tuesday
UNM Regents to vote on possible on-campus taproom Tuesday
Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
Police identify victim in Edgewood armed robbery-turned-shooting
 