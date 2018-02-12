Santa Fe County sees rise in medical marijuana cardholders
The Associated Press
February 12, 2018 10:35 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Department of Health says the number of medical marijuana cardholders in Santa Fe County has jumped to nearly 43 percent from January 2017 to January 2018.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Saturday that Santa Fe County has the second-highest number of medical marijuana cardholders with about 1 in 10 of state's nearly 48,000 cardholders living in the northern central county.
The growing popularity of medical marijuana is reflected in the number of dispensaries in the county.
There are seven dispensaries in the county, including two that opened in December
An eighth dispensary is set to open in a few days, and a ninth one is scheduled to open within a month.
Two more are expected to open in the near future.
___
Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Credits
The Associated Press
Updated: February 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Created: February 12, 2018 10:35 AM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.