Santa Fe County deputies investigate two suspicious deaths

MISSING GRANTS MAN FOUND DEAD

GRANTS, N.M. -- The 21-day search for a missing Grants man ended Monday when investigators found the remains of Isaac Martinez, police said on Tuesday.

Martinez had been missing since Jan. 28, and police searched for him in the Zuni Mountains. In a follow-up search, Cibola County sheriff's deputies located his remains.

The investigation into what happened to Martinez will continue, Grants police said.

"Both the Sheriffs and Police department will continue the investigation until the person(s) involved are brought to justice," GPD wrote on its Facebook page.