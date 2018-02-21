Santa Fe County deputies investigate two suspicious deaths
J.R. Oppenheim
February 21, 2018 07:07 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Deputies found two bodies in southern Santa Fe County this week, and investigators believe their deaths are suspicious.
The sheriff's office has not identified the victims yet, but the body of the one person was found Monday afternoon. Shortly after, deputies located the remains of a second body.
Both sets of remains were sent to the Office of the Medical Investigation. Additional information was not immediately available.
MISSING GRANTS MAN FOUND DEAD
GRANTS, N.M. -- The 21-day search for a missing Grants man ended Monday when investigators found the remains of Isaac Martinez, police said on Tuesday.
Martinez had been missing since Jan. 28, and police searched for him in the Zuni Mountains. In a follow-up search, Cibola County sheriff's deputies located his remains.
The investigation into what happened to Martinez will continue, Grants police said.
"Both the Sheriffs and Police department will continue the investigation until the person(s) involved are brought to justice," GPD wrote on its Facebook page.
Credits
Updated: February 21, 2018 07:07 PM
Created: February 21, 2018 04:17 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved