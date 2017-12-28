Advertisement

County Republican Party suit disputes next Santa Fe mayor's salary

KOB.com Web Staff
December 28, 2017 06:50 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The Republican Party of Santa Fe County is suing over how much the city's next mayor will be paid.

Advertisement

The next mayor will be the first full-time mayor in the city. An independent salary commission set that mayor's salary at $110,000 a year.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the county Republican Party says that's not what voters approved. The party claims voters were told the mayor would be paid $74,000 a year at first.

They say an amendment passed by voters won't take effect until March, so they say no salary commission should have been formed before then.

Credits

KOB.com Web Staff


Updated: December 28, 2017 06:50 PM
Created: December 28, 2017 05:37 PM

Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement


Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Holiday Highlights

Most Read Stories

Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Health Department reveals top names for New Mexico babies in 2017
Health Department reveals top names for New Mexico babies in 2017
Home invaders wore police disguises before fatal shooting, police say
Home invaders wore police disguises before fatal shooting, police say
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Questions loom after woman's decapitated body is found
Mayor, police announce plans to bust drunken drivers over New Year's
Mayor, police announce plans to bust drunken drivers over New Year's

Advertisement



Like Us on Facebook Follow Us on Twitter Follow Us on LinkedIn Follow Us on Google+ RSS Email Newsletters Android Apps iOS Apps


Homicides involving the homeless tough to investigate, APD says
Homicides involving the homeless tough to investigate, APD says
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Two toddlers killed in structure fire in Kirtland
Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg
Holly Holm seeking big win vs. Cyborg
Weather extremes seen throughout 2017
Weather extremes seen throughout 2017
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past
After attempted break-in, victim learns suspect has lengthy criminal past