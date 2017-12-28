County Republican Party suit disputes next Santa Fe mayor's salary
December 28, 2017 06:50 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- The Republican Party of Santa Fe County is suing over how much the city's next mayor will be paid.
The next mayor will be the first full-time mayor in the city. An independent salary commission set that mayor's salary at $110,000 a year.
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the county Republican Party says that's not what voters approved. The party claims voters were told the mayor would be paid $74,000 a year at first.
They say an amendment passed by voters won't take effect until March, so they say no salary commission should have been formed before then.
