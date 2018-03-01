Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws | KOB 4
Santa Fe High students rally for tougher gun laws

Kai Porter
March 01, 2018 06:50 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Santa Fe High School students are joining the fight for tougher gun control laws.

Students held a rally on campus Thursday during the lunch period, two weeks after 17 people were killed in the school shooting in Florida. Students in Santa Fe made passionate speeches in support of tougher gun laws in hopes of preventing another school shooting.

"It's time to get gun laws that make sense and we are at a moment in time when we can make our voices heard," said Joy Farkas, who organized the rally.

They're also sending a petition to state lawmakers urging them to tackle gun safety.

"We're just trying to make it so that someone who may be mentally unstable or someone who may be personally having strife in their life cannot get a gun immediately and so guns are more regulated," Farkas said.

Santa Fe High School's principal, Carl Marano, said he's proud that his students are making their voices heard.

"Our students are tired of the violence. They're tired of it, and they want something done," he said. "They want to come to a place that's safe and secure every day."

Marano said he always encouraged his students to speak up and it’s something that's already made a difference.

"We've had some incidents where we've had threats of violence here," he said. "Our students have spoken up. And they've reported things and they've come to us and we've actually been able to thwart some violence here on our campus. So our students are wonderful. We encourage that voice."


Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: March 01, 2018 06:50 PM
Created: March 01, 2018 05:35 PM

