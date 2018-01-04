VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Surge in flu cases has hospital 'at full capacity'

Marian Camacho
January 04, 2018 06:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Northern New Mexico is seeing a massive surge in the number of flu cases. In fact, the number of cases has a hospital in Santa Fe saying they’re operating at full capacity.

Advertisement

The alert was posted on Christus St. Vincent’s website, warning people that the hospital is at full capacity as are most other hospitals around the state due to the influx in the influenza virus.

The hospital says that over the last 30 days, there have been 124 confirmed cases of the flu and that number is only rising.

With the surge in patients in the Emergency Department of the hospital, officials warn that patient wait times may be much longer than normal and that patients will be seen based on the severity of their condition, not their time of arrival.

Although common, the flu can be a serious and even deadly illness, especially for those over the age of 65 and under the age of five.  Also, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions are at serious risk.

The hospital says if your symptoms include fatigue, fever, headache, along with major aches and pains, you probably have the flu.

Officials suggest bedrest, drinking plenty of fluids and Tylenol. If the symptoms worsen, seek medical care immediately.

Due to the possible risk of transmission, the hospital will not allow children under the age of 12 to visit patients in the hospital during flu season. They are also asking visitors who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting the hospital unless seeking emergency care.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 04, 2018 06:51 AM
Created: January 04, 2018 06:46 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman killed, man injured in NE Albuquerque shooting
Woman killed, man injured in NE Albuquerque shooting
Business struggles to close its doors amid ART
Business struggles to close its doors amid ART
Missing Texas girls found safe near Trinidad, Colorado
Lilianais Griffith, left, and Luluvioletta Bandra-Magret, right
Man accused in deadly Albuquerque crash is released
Man accused in deadly Albuquerque crash is released
City approves traffic light plan for two Albuquerque corridors
City approves traffic light plan for two Albuquerque corridors

Advertisement




Woman killed, man injured in NE Albuquerque shooting
Woman killed, man injured in NE Albuquerque shooting
Surge in flu cases has hospital 'at full capacity'
Surge in flu cases has hospital 'at full capacity'
Powerball jackpot jumps to $550M, Mega Millions $418M
Powerball jackpot jumps to $550M, Mega Millions $418M
Missing Texas girls found safe near Trinidad, Colorado
Lilianais Griffith, left, and Luluvioletta Bandra-Magret, right
Cyclists find inaccurate signs along 50-mile bike loop
Cyclists find inaccurate signs along 50-mile bike loop