Surge in flu cases has hospital 'at full capacity'

With the surge in patients in the Emergency Department of the hospital, officials warn that patient wait times may be much longer than normal and that patients will be seen based on the severity of their condition, not their time of arrival.

Although common, the flu can be a serious and even deadly illness, especially for those over the age of 65 and under the age of five. Also, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions are at serious risk.

The hospital says if your symptoms include fatigue, fever, headache, along with major aches and pains, you probably have the flu.

Officials suggest bedrest, drinking plenty of fluids and Tylenol. If the symptoms worsen, seek medical care immediately.

Due to the possible risk of transmission, the hospital will not allow children under the age of 12 to visit patients in the hospital during flu season. They are also asking visitors who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting the hospital unless seeking emergency care.