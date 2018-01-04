Surge in flu cases has hospital 'at full capacity'
Marian Camacho
January 04, 2018 06:51 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Northern New Mexico is seeing a massive surge in the number of flu cases. In fact, the number of cases has a hospital in Santa Fe saying they’re operating at full capacity.
The alert was posted on Christus St. Vincent’s website, warning people that the hospital is at full capacity as are most other hospitals around the state due to the influx in the influenza virus.
The hospital says that over the last 30 days, there have been 124 confirmed cases of the flu and that number is only rising.
With the surge in patients in the Emergency Department of the hospital, officials warn that patient wait times may be much longer than normal and that patients will be seen based on the severity of their condition, not their time of arrival.
Although common, the flu can be a serious and even deadly illness, especially for those over the age of 65 and under the age of five. Also, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions are at serious risk.
The hospital says if your symptoms include fatigue, fever, headache, along with major aches and pains, you probably have the flu.
Officials suggest bedrest, drinking plenty of fluids and Tylenol. If the symptoms worsen, seek medical care immediately.
Due to the possible risk of transmission, the hospital will not allow children under the age of 12 to visit patients in the hospital during flu season. They are also asking visitors who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting the hospital unless seeking emergency care.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: January 04, 2018 06:51 AM
Created: January 04, 2018 06:46 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved