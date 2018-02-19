Santa Fe man's treasure hunt linked to another death
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. – It looks as though the hunt for treasure, supposedly buried by Santa Fe’s Forrest Fenn, has claimed yet another life.
Yellowstone National Park officials have confirmed that a death at the park in June of last year was that of a treasure hunter.
Jeff Murphy, 53 reportedly went hiking on June 7, 2017. When he did not come home, his wife reported him missing and the search began. His body was found two days later and park officials say he died from an apparent fall.
Park officials told NBC that based on their experience, there was a connection between Murphy’s death and the Forrest Fenn treasure.
This is the third death that has been tied to the search for the treasure.
Forrest Fenn claims to have hidden $2 million worth of treasure and has written two books that allegedly contain clues as to where the treasure was hidden.
