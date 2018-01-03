Santa Fe planning median makeovers

Some Santa Feans like Deborah Bristow say they haven’t noticed the problem medians.

"I haven't noticed bad medians. I've noticed some very good medians on Paseo del Peralta," she said.

But others like Jonah Schmelz feel it’s time the city different gets some different medians.

"I've noticed them," he said. "I mean they don't look too bad, but they can use some work. Like a bunch of them are kind of falling apart down on Cerillos and stuff like that."

The city says it's planning to re-landscape medians across the city to cut down on the need for weed maintenance. Priority will be given to the medians at the city’s entry points and high traffic areas.

The project is set to begin this spring. The work would take place in phases over the next three years.