Santa Fe Public Schools discuss school safety, security
Marian Camacho
February 27, 2018 06:55 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe Public School District is holding a news conference Tuesday to share the district’s safety and security procedures and address concerns.
The superintendent wants students and the community to know that the district is working hard to make sure everyone stays safe.
This comes after a recent hoax threat that circulated Santa Fe High School and turned out to be a modified social media post that originated in Ohio.
Just last year, a 15-year-old student received a year of probation for making what police referred to as a “kill list” that included staff members and students at the high school.
Tuesday’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
