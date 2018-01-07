Santa Fe Public Schools hires new security firm
SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe Public Schools District is getting some more help in keeping students and staff safe.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the school district has hired a new security firm to provide the service to its schools.
The new contract with Securitas Security Services started on Friday and will run for six months, costing the district more than $321,000.
