Santa Fe residents can expect to hear big 'boom' Wednesday

KOB.com Web Staff
February 14, 2018 09:31 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – People living in and around Santa Fe can expect to hear a big boom this afternoon.

The Santa Fe Police Department sent out an advisory Wednesday morning alerting residents.  It states that Los Alamos National Laboratories is going to be conducting explosives testing.

People can expect to hear a loud boom between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. this afternoon.


