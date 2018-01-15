Santa Fe schools to roll out new sign-in system
SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe schools are increasing security to make sure students are as safe as possible on campus.
The Santa Fe School District is preparing to roll out a new sign-in system for visitors at the schools.
For the last year, visitors at Santa Fe High School have been required to wear a sticker with their driver’s license photo on it. Soon, those driver’s licenses will also be scanned and the visitor’s information then cross-referenced with the U.S. Justice Department’s National Sex Offender Public Registry.
If there were to be a match, school security would be called and handle the situation from there.
According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, the new system is a contract with Raptor Technologies and will be rolling out at all Santa Fe district schools this spring.
The system is said to cost about $70,000 to get the system up and running and will run about $10,000 every year after that to maintain it.
