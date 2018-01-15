Advertisement

Santa Fe schools to roll out new sign-in system

Marian Camacho
January 15, 2018 06:55 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe schools are increasing security to make sure students are as safe as possible on campus.

Advertisement

The Santa Fe School District is preparing to roll out a new sign-in system for visitors at the schools.

For the last year, visitors at Santa Fe High School have been required to wear a sticker with their driver’s license photo on it. Soon, those driver’s licenses will also be scanned and the visitor’s information then cross-referenced with the U.S. Justice Department’s National Sex Offender Public Registry.

If there were to be a match, school security would be called and handle the situation from there.

According to our partners at the Santa Fe New Mexican, the new system is a contract with Raptor Technologies and will be rolling out at all Santa Fe district schools this spring.

The system is said to cost about $70,000 to get the system up and running and will run about $10,000 every year after that to maintain it.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 15, 2018 06:55 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Motorcyclist injured after pallets fall off trailer
Motorcyclist injured after pallets fall off trailer
APD searching for missing elderly woman
APD searching for missing elderly woman
Group wants Santa Fe 10 Commandments monument removed
Group wants Santa Fe 10 Commandments monument removed
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people
LC police seeking men accused of stealing credit card info of 21 people

Advertisement




Community remembers life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
Burglary victim confronts suspect, discreetly snaps photos for police
National Parks offer fee-free day in honor of MLK Jr.
National Parks offer fee-free day in honor of MLK Jr.
Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse
Anti-harassment policy comes center stage Monday at the Roundhouse
Poverty, past linked to Native Americans focus on MLK Day
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis