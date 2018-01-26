Superintendent says enough is enough with jokes that cross the line into potential threats

In the message, Garcia says the district believes in "working with our families as our partners in ensuring safety and security in our schools."

She goes on to say, "We also have an obligation to contact local law enforcement and so depending on the situation, it could result in serious consequences. So we want our families to talk to their children and make it very clear that all threats are taken seriously."

That includes at Gonzalez Middle School on Friday afternoon, when the entire facility was placed on lockdown after Santa Fe police say suspicious posts were made on social media.

That incident is still being investigated, but its situations like these that have caused parents like Bertha Gonzalez to limit her daughter's time on her cell phone.

"I took her phone away not because of anything bad, but I think we need to watch what they're putting on social media, what they're doing on their phones and have more control of it," Gonzalez said. "Because it's getting out of control."

In November, three teens were criminally charged after reportedly detailing a mass shooting to be carried out at Santa Fe High School. In the end, they claimed it was nothing more than a joke.

But Garcia is now making it clear in her call to parents that when it comes to these situations, there's really no way of taking things lightly.

"Pranks (and) any joking about this kind of violence is unacceptable," she says in her message.