Santa Fe to host sold out WinterBrew event
Marian Camacho
January 12, 2018 06:48 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Eighteen breweries and beer lovers from all around the state will be converging at Santa Fe’s Farmers Market Pavilion tonight for the seventh annual WinterBrew Festival.
The event is a hot ticket item and has completely sold out.
The event will feature samplings from the 18 breweries including Santa Fe, Bathtub Row, La Cumbre, Turtle Mountain, Second Street, Santa Fe Hard Cider, Tractor, Duel, Abbey, Bosque, Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery, Red Door, Blue Corn/Chama River, Marble, Taos Mesa, Sierra Blanca/Rio Grande and Spotted Dog.
Restaurants will also be on hand to satisfy the food cravings of attendees.
Ticket holders will receive a commemorative pint glass and the chance to sample the breweries’ cold weather favorites such as stouts, porters, barleywines, winter warmers and barrel-aged seasonal beers.
The festival runs from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight.
