Santa Fe voters mixed on new system of voting

"I hate to say this, but I think it's kind of goofy," said Santa Fe resident and voter Jane Sanders. "I prefer the old way, I really do. I understand they are trying to eliminate some. I just don't like it."

They are still allowed to submit their ballots without those ranking options being completely filled.

Other voters still say the process is just as easy as before.

"It's very simple. I mean, I don't know why people think it's a difficult thing," said Mary Ann Silvestro, another voter KOB talked to on Tuesday. "You just put your No. 1, No. 2 from there. So it was very easy."

Many voters are unsure about the process it will take to tally up all the votes. One political expert told KOB she believes it will take longer to add them all up and declare a winner.

The polls are open until 7 p.m. in Santa Fe.