SE New Mexico residents dealing with problem that's smellier than unusual

“They’re all over town. We pull into the driveway and they’re walking up the driveway,” Haley said. “You try to sleep at night and they’re under your house.”

Hagerman police got on the case, posting a wanted poster of famed skunk Pepe Le Pew on social media with the words: "Wanted: For causing a big stink."

“We have set up traps, numerous traps in numerous locations attempting to catch them,” said Hagerman Police Chief Rachelle Bateman.

More than 20 traps have been set up, but no skunks have been caught yet.

Bateman said she also believes there may be another factor that could be attracting the skunks to peoples' homes.

“A lot of the calls that we get is also residents that have pets, cats and stuff like that,” she said. “And so I think the skunks are going to that food and water that is out.”

Bateman said one of her concerns is that the skunks could be spreading diseases they may have.

She has urged residents to keep their pets indoors when they can to avoid the spread and wants to remind them that these traps do not kill the animals trapped inside. Instead, any trapped skunks are being relocated east of town near the Pecos River.