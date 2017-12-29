Freedom short-lived for detention center escapee now back in custody
|
KOB Web Staff
December 29, 2017 01:01 PM
FORT SUMNER, N.M. – Authorities in Ft. Sumner have just caught the man they say escaped from the DeBaca County Detention Center there. State Police say 20-year-old Nicoles Davis is now back in custody.
He escaped the center around 11 a.m. wearing only a white t-shirt, orange pants and black flip flops. State Police tell KOB Davis did not pose a threat to the community.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 29, 2017 01:01 PM
Created: December 29, 2017 12:05 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved