Seventh Edgewood murder suspect out of hospital, in custody
KOB.com Web Staff
February 27, 2018 10:08 PM
EDGEWOOD, N.M. – New Mexico State Police officers transported Daniel Martinez, the seventh suspect in the Edgewood robbery-turned-murder, into custody Tuesday night.
Martinez was discovered at a home in southeast Albuquerque more than a week after the robbery. But instead of being booked into jail when he was hospitalized for nearly a week for unrelated injuries.
NMSP said Martinez was the gunman who shot and killed 62-year-old Michael Pelkey. Through investigative leads, police say they learned the robbery was calculated and planned by seven people, but they got away with $49.20.
According to police, on the day of the robbery, there was a lookout vehicle staking out the station. In that vehicle were Eileen Sandoval and Veronica Martinez.
Police say Sandoval found out that the door to the station was unlocked and made a phone call to accomplices for the robbery to be committed.
That’s when Daniel Gonzales, Martinez, Morgan Ramirez, Misty Nevarez and Donald Gregory arrived at the station. Police say Gonzales, with his face masked, pulled out a gun and entered the station booth and took cash from the register.
Police say Pelkey confronted Gonzales and the two got into a fight. Officers say that’s when Daniel Martinez, who was sitting in the waiting vehicle, shot Pelkey and then fled the scene with the others.
All seven of the suspects have since been arrested and charged with murder.
Updated: February 27, 2018 10:08 PM
Created: February 27, 2018 09:45 PM
