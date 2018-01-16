Severe driving conditions in northern New Mexico
January 16, 2018 06:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Severe driving conditions have been posted across northern New Mexico Tuesday morning as freezing temperatures lead to icy roads.
Drivers are advised to use extreme caution if driving through any area posted with difficult and severe driving conditions.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation has posted warnings throughout the state. Click here to see a detailed map of road conditions.
