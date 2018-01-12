SF summer camp may lose new attractions built without permits
Kai Porter
January 12, 2018 07:10 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – A popular summer camp near Santa Fe may be forced to remove some of its newly-built attractions, including a zip line and water slide, after county officials said they were built without the proper permits.
The problems started about a year ago – which is when the county learned Glorieta Camps the details behind the construction of those new attractions.
"I'm the third employee in four years to be fired from bringing things up," said Mike Adney, who said he was terminated as a cook at Glorieta Camps after raising concerns.
"The community is just really concerned about the safety and health of children, youth, and young adults. We just want to make sure that they jump through all the hoops," he said. "And they haven't jumped through any of them."
Adney said others in the community feel the same, adding that he's upset Glorieta Camps didn't follow the proper procedure for the additions.
"Go get your approvals, then go ahead and go get your permits, do all your engineering, make sure it goes through design review…nothing that they did in the last few years went through any of those processes," Adney said.
County officials agree, and they have recommended that the seven waivers the camp is seeking be denied. That means all the unpermitted attractions will have to come down, and the property restored to how it was before.
The final decision will be made by the Santa Fe Planning Commission in February. The camp could appeal if it doesn't go their way.
In 2017, Glorieta Camps Executive Director Anthony Scott told KOB the permitting mistakes were unintentional.
"We've had a camp in Texas for 18 years (and an) amazing safety record, but there is no county permitting. So when we got here and started working to make this place sustainable again we did it without the permitting that's necessary in Santa Fe County," Scott said at the time. "So now we're saying, 'We're sorry, we didn't know and we're going to do everything we can to get this remedied as quickly as possible.'"
Scott has not responded to KOB's calls for comment on this latest update.
