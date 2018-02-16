SFPD: Crisis negotiators successfully talk down barricaded man
Marian Camacho
February 16, 2018 03:12 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe Police say Crisis Negotiators were able to bring a peaceful conclusion to a tense situation at an apartment complex today.
Police say just before 10 a.m. this morning, a man called police dispatch threatening suicide. Officers arrived on the scene at the Villas de San Ignacio apartments and say the man was threatening to shoot himself and anyone who came to the door.
Police say at one point the man fired a gunshot into an inside wall in the direction of officers, but no one was hurt.
According to police, residents in nearby apartments were evacuated and people in surrounding buildings were told to shelter in place.
Crisis Negotiators were able to get the man to voluntarily surrender around 12:30 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation by doctors.
Officers found a rifle and handgun inside the man’s apartment and charges are pending.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: February 16, 2018 03:12 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved