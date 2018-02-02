SFPS anoints new security director | KOB 4
SFPS anoints new security director

KOB.com Web Staff
February 02, 2018 07:41 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe Public Schools District has a new security director.

Mario Salbidrez, who has served as the deputy chief of operations for the Santa Fe Police Department, is taking up the role. Salbidrez is a longtime Santa Fe resident, stretching all the way back to his days at Santa Fe High.

He replaces Gabe Romero, who served as security director for more than five years.


Updated: February 02, 2018 07:41 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 06:05 PM

