SFPS anoints new security director
KOB.com Web Staff
February 02, 2018 07:41 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe Public Schools District has a new security director.
Mario Salbidrez, who has served as the deputy chief of operations for the Santa Fe Police Department, is taking up the role. Salbidrez is a longtime Santa Fe resident, stretching all the way back to his days at Santa Fe High.
He replaces Gabe Romero, who served as security director for more than five years.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: February 02, 2018 07:41 PM
Created: February 02, 2018 06:05 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved