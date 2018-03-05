Sign over Roswell's homicide rate gets attention

A picture of the sign was posted on Facebook on Sunday evening by a mayoral candidate and it sparked speculation that the sign was part of a political stunt.

But nobody running for office was behind it. The Roswell Police Officers’ Association placed that sign on Friday after it was ruined by strong winds a few weeks ago. The union claims there is nothing political about it.

"The Roswell Police Officers' Association is not endorsing any candidates whatsoever," said Donald O'Connor, president of the union. "We are not endorsing city council. We are not endorsing mayoral candidates. We are not endorsing anybody."

The real meaning behind the sign is a delay in raises for Roswell police officers, O'Connor.

"Well once the step increase was supposed to be implemented, they're like, well we don't have the money for it, so we're not going to pay," O'Connor said. "And we’ve had that happen multiple times."

The City of Roswell has denied those claims in a statement sent over the sign. Click here to read that statement in full.

O'Connor said it is not about politics-but money- and that funding could improve the officers' ability to combat crime.

"All we’re wanting is to draw some attention to what's been going on and that we can all come together and try to make a better community for everybody," O'Connor said.