Silver Alert issued for missing 88-yr-old Hispanic woman

David Lynch
December 24, 2017 08:59 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe County deputies are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing elderly Hispanic woman whose disappearance sparked a Silver Alert Sunday evening.
Deputies say 88-year-old Emma Evangelos was last seen Sunday afternoon near 120 Verano Loop in south Santa Fe. Evangelos is 5 feet tall, weighs about 118 pounds and has white hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and dark slacks, according to authorities.
Deputies added Evangelos may be driving a 2006 Tan Honda CR-V with New Mexico plates HYG-872.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office at (505)428-3700, or 911.
Updated: December 24, 2017 08:59 PM
Created: December 24, 2017 08:56 PM
