Silver City police: One home invader killed, another injured

According to the Silver City Police Department's Facebook page, officers responding to the shooting on Slag Road around 2 p.m. Silver City Police Capt. Ricky Villalobos tells KOB the trailer home's owner notified police about the two men trying to break in and rob the residence.

Villalobos said one of the two residents then fired a weapon at the robbers, killing one and injuring the other. The second suspect took off, but Villalobos said officers found him nearby. That suspect was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, with multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, Villalobos said.