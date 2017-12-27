Silver City police: One home invader killed, another injured
J.R. Oppenheim
December 27, 2017 06:59 PM
SILVER CITY, N.M. -- One person died and another was hospitalized following a home invasion in Silver City on Tuesday, police said.
According to the Silver City Police Department's Facebook page, officers responding to the shooting on Slag Road around 2 p.m. Silver City Police Capt. Ricky Villalobos tells KOB the trailer home's owner notified police about the two men trying to break in and rob the residence.
Villalobos said one of the two residents then fired a weapon at the robbers, killing one and injuring the other. The second suspect took off, but Villalobos said officers found him nearby. That suspect was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, with multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, Villalobos said.
The victims were not hurt.
Authorities are expected to release the suspects' identities on Thursday. Investigators don't know why the suspects targeted trailer home.
Police ask anyone with information about the reported shooting to call Central Dispatch at (575) 388-8840 or the Silver City Police Department at (575) 538-3723.
Credits
Updated: December 27, 2017 06:59 PM
Created: December 27, 2017 04:39 PM
Copyright 2017 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved