Site of Aztec High School shooting gets renovation
Meg Hilling
January 04, 2018 10:22 PM
AZTEC, N.M. -- A New Mexico community is ready for a new start after last month's deadly shooting at Aztec High School. The scene of that tragedy is getting a makeover.
For the students and facility at Aztec High, far more has changed in the last year than anyone could have ever imagined. But with tragedy comes the chance for unity.
"This new space is exciting for two reasons," Superintendent Kirk Carpenter said. "It is a new learning space, but it is also a great tribute to Casey and Francisco. And those kids are going to be tigers forever."
Tucked alongside classrooms and busy hallways, the room will be used as an open space for students to study and come together.
"We decided to look at a space that really signified how to honor the space within a school and how to move forward with a sense of purpose after what everybody has been through," Principal Warman Hall said.
As the spring semester kicks off at Aztec High, it brings with it new spaces and very promising new beginnings.
