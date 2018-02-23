Ski reports boast fresh snowfall | KOB 4
Ski reports boast fresh snowfall

KOB.com Web Staff
February 23, 2018 06:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Heading out to ski over the weekend? A lot of popular resorts are celebrating the fresh snowfall.  New Mexico ski slopes got anywhere from seven inches to almost two feet of snow this week. 

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi has a look.

Check out the ski report here.


Created: February 23, 2018 06:26 AM

