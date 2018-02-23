Ski reports boast fresh snowfall
KOB.com Web Staff
February 23, 2018 06:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Heading out to ski over the weekend? A lot of popular resorts are celebrating the fresh snowfall. New Mexico ski slopes got anywhere from seven inches to almost two feet of snow this week.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi has a look.
Incase you were wondering what 19" over three days looks like... As the sun begins to peak out we can finally report that Mother Nature left us with 12" of fresh powder since last night. pic.twitter.com/VJ09MAvFPo— Red River Ski Area (@RedRiverSkiArea) February 22, 2018
