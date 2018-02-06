Ski resorts cutting some hours, still holding out for snow

"We've had to deal with these issues before and we learn from them and we improve our snowmaking so we have better conditions each year," Brooks said.

Many resorts have not opened every slope. But they are all working to produce as much machine-made snow as possible.

"It’s a perception issue," Brooks said. "Right now it is perceived we can't have snow in the mountains and good skiing, because of the temperatures. But give us a chance."

So while you may not need a winter coat to hit the slopes this year, the ski season in New Mexico is still very much open and still very much hoping for snow.