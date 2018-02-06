Ski resorts cutting some hours, still holding out for snow
Meg Hilling
February 07, 2018 01:57 AM
FARMINGTON, N.M. -- Despite the warm winter New Mexico and Colorado has experienced, many ski resorts are remaining open as they wait for snow.
"It may be a little later coming. It may end up falling in February and March," Ski New Mexico Director George Brooks said.
But the lack of snow is forcing some ski areas like Sandia Peak and Pajarito Mountain to cut back on hours.
"We've had to deal with these issues before and we learn from them and we improve our snowmaking so we have better conditions each year," Brooks said.
Many resorts have not opened every slope. But they are all working to produce as much machine-made snow as possible.
"It’s a perception issue," Brooks said. "Right now it is perceived we can't have snow in the mountains and good skiing, because of the temperatures. But give us a chance."
So while you may not need a winter coat to hit the slopes this year, the ski season in New Mexico is still very much open and still very much hoping for snow.
Credits
Updated: February 07, 2018 01:57 AM
Created: February 06, 2018 07:08 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved