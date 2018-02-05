'Snatchers' to start filming 2nd season in New Mexico | KOB 4
'Snatchers' to start filming 2nd season in New Mexico

The Associated Press
February 05, 2018 12:50 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A comedy series about teens battling alien invaders is set to film a second season in New Mexico.

New Mexico Film Office Director Nick Maniatis announced Monday that digital series "Snatchers," which streams on Verizon's go90 media brand, will begin principal photography in early February through mid-March in Albuquerque.

"Snatchers" is a horror comedy series about high school student Sara, played by Mary Nepi, who has sex and wakes up pregnant 24 hours later with an alien baby. She teams up with her ex-best friend Hayley, played by Gabrielle Elyse, to fight the extraterrestrial threat.

The series is produced by Stage 13, a division of Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

Officials say the production will employ 50 New Mexico crew members and around 15 New Mexico principal actors.


Created: February 05, 2018 12:50 PM

