'Snatchers' to start filming 2nd season in New Mexico

New Mexico Film Office Director Nick Maniatis announced Monday that digital series "Snatchers," which streams on Verizon's go90 media brand, will begin principal photography in early February through mid-March in Albuquerque.

"Snatchers" is a horror comedy series about high school student Sara, played by Mary Nepi, who has sex and wakes up pregnant 24 hours later with an alien baby. She teams up with her ex-best friend Hayley, played by Gabrielle Elyse, to fight the extraterrestrial threat.