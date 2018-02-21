Snow expected in northern New Mexico
KOB.com Web Staff
February 21, 2018 07:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It's a welcome sight for many New Mexicans, snow! The white stuff is expected to fall today through Thursday evening in much of northern New Mexico bringing more than a dozen inches of fresh powder to the Taos Ski Valley alone.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi has a look at the snow totals across the state.
