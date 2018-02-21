Snow expected in northern New Mexico | KOB 4
Snow expected in northern New Mexico

KOB.com Web Staff
February 21, 2018 07:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - It's a welcome sight for many New Mexicans, snow!  The white stuff is expected to fall today through Thursday evening in much of northern New Mexico bringing more than a dozen inches of fresh powder to the Taos Ski Valley alone.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi has a look at the snow totals across the state.


Created: February 21, 2018 07:03 AM

