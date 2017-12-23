Advertisement

Spaceport America looks to grow after recording busiest year

Spaceport America looks to grow after recording busiest year

The Associated Press
December 23, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Spaceport America in southern New Mexico had one of its busiest years with more than a dozen vertical launches, a pair of balloon flights pulled off by Boeing Co. and flight tests of Virgin Galactic's mothership.

Officials that manage the futuristic facility say all the activity in 2017 demonstrates the spaceport's potentially magnetic appeal for the commercial space industry.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that competition is increasing nationally and internationally, making it necessary for the state to take more aggressive marketing actions in order to attract more business.

Spaceport CEO Dan Hicks says the country has 10 other licensed spaceports with applications pending for nine more.

The Spaceport Authority is looking to increase its state funding next year from about $375,000 to $1 million.

