State audit finds potential fraud in Silver City | KOB 4
State audit finds potential fraud in Silver City

KOB.com Web Staff
February 26, 2018 10:14 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. -- Someone may have gone crazy with one New Mexico town's credit card.

State Auditor Wayne Johnson's office says an independent review found $12,000 in questionable spending on a former Silver City employee's account.

Silver City alerted the auditor's office in late 2016 about the credit card irregularities. The office is helping the city improve procedures to prevent fraudulent activity.

"This audit not only identified the potentially fraudulent activity, it provides the Silver City government with a roadmap to fix the problems," Johnson said. "Identifying fraud, waste and abuse of public resources is the primary duty of my office."


Updated: February 26, 2018 10:14 PM
Created: February 26, 2018 09:01 PM

