State GOP refutes Catholic official's racism claim
Kai Porter
March 07, 2018 06:15 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- Gov. Susana Martinez weighed in on a controversial comment made by a spokesperson for the Catholic Church of New Mexico, accusing state lawmakers of racism.
Allen Sanchez, the executive director of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops, made a comment last month suggesting racism was the reason why lawmakers didn’t pass a constitutional amendment to fund early education.
"We feel there’s an element of racism here," he said. "... If you look at the footage of the hearings around this proposal, the opposition came from the people with power and wealth. They don’t understand what is going on in our communities with poverty."
That comment has Republican lawmakers firing back, calling it outrageous, unfair, and inflammatory. Martinez called the statement "extremely disappointing."
"This has nothing to do with being racist and everything to do with taking care of every single child that has a need in education," the governor said Wednesday. "So it's disappointing that someone who represents the Bishops can throw around words like that when there isn't any proof that that is what is happening.”
Martinez isn't alone in her disappointment. On Monday, 33 Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to Archbishop John Wester asking if he supported Sanchez’s comment. House Minority Whip Rod Montoya is one of the lawmakers who signed the letter.
"As a Hispanic married to a Native American, I think it's offensive," he said.
The New Mexico Catholic bishops responded Tuesday with an open letter. They don’t condemn Sanchez's comment. Instead, they say racism must be purged from society. Montoya feels the bishops are doubling down on Sanchez's comment.
KOB reached out to Sanchez and the Catholic bishops for an interview but did not hear back.
