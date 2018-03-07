State GOP refutes Catholic official's racism claim

That comment has Republican lawmakers firing back, calling it outrageous, unfair, and inflammatory. Martinez called the statement "extremely disappointing."

"This has nothing to do with being racist and everything to do with taking care of every single child that has a need in education," the governor said Wednesday. "So it's disappointing that someone who represents the Bishops can throw around words like that when there isn't any proof that that is what is happening.”

Martinez isn't alone in her disappointment. On Monday, 33 Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to Archbishop John Wester asking if he supported Sanchez’s comment. House Minority Whip Rod Montoya is one of the lawmakers who signed the letter.

"As a Hispanic married to a Native American, I think it's offensive," he said.

The New Mexico Catholic bishops responded Tuesday with an open letter. They don’t condemn Sanchez's comment. Instead, they say racism must be purged from society. Montoya feels the bishops are doubling down on Sanchez's comment.

KOB reached out to Sanchez and the Catholic bishops for an interview but did not hear back.