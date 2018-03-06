State officials say Border Patrol illegally using state land
KOB.com Web Staff
March 06, 2018 07:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn says Border Patrol is trespassing on state land near the border with Mexico.
Dunn put up signs on Tuesday trying to block Border Patrol operations along a one-mile stretch east of Santa Teresa. He said he learned in February that federal authorities build a 60-foot wide wall and a road on that strip of state-owned land.
But Dunn said the feds never paid New Mexico officials to use the property. Now, he wants the feds to pay more than $20,000 to continue using it.
If they don't pay up, Dunn says he will install a fence to keep the feds out.
Credits
KOB.com Web Staff
Updated: March 06, 2018 07:17 PM
Created: March 06, 2018 07:01 PM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved