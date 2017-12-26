State Parks offer hikes, polar bear plunge on New Year's Day

“We are excited to host First Day Hikes as part of this national effort to get people outdoors and into our parks. First Day Hikes are a great way to cure cabin fever and burn off those extra holiday calories by starting off the New Year with an invigorating walk or hike in one of your beautiful state parks,” said Christy Tafoya, New Mexico State Parks Director. She added, “On New Year’s Day, the Polar Bear Plunge has been a long-standing tradition at Storrie Lake State Park in Las Vegas, NM for the past twenty-two years.”

In New Mexico, hikes and plunges will be offered at the following locations and times:

First Day Hikes:

1. Bottomless Lakes State Park - Roswell - 2-3 p.m.

2. Cerrillos Hills State Park - Cerrillos - 1 p.m.

3. City of Rocks State Park - Fayewood – 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

4. Elephant Butte Lake State Park - Elephant Butte - 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

5. Hyde Memorial State Park - Santa Fe – 9 a.m.

6. Leasburg Dam State Park - Radium Springs - 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

7. Living Desert Zoo & Gardens State Park - Carlsbad - 10 a.m.

8. Oasis State Park - Portales - 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

9. Rockhound State Park - Deming - 10 a.m.

10. Ute Lake State Park - Logan -1 p.m.

11. Sugarite Canyon State Park - Raton – 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

12. Eagle Nest Lake State Park- Eagle Nest- Polar Bear Stomp (Hike) 11 a.m.

Polar Bear Plunges:

1. Eagle Nest Lake State Park - Eagle Nest – “Polar Bear Challenge” Registration at 9 a.m., Challenge at 10 a.m.

2. Storrie Lake State Park- Las Vegas – Polar Bear Plunge 12 p.m.

3. Sugarite Canyon State Park – Raton - Polar Bear Plunge 1 p.m.