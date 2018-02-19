State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Winter Olympic Games
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes

State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes

Marian Camacho
February 19, 2018 01:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed two people over the weekend.

Advertisement

It happened about 11 a.m. on Friday on U.S. 82 near Mayhill.  Police say a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on U.S. 82 at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to make a sharp curve in the road. The car hit a tree and rolled down an embankment. 

The driver, 63-year-old Vicky Eudy of Alamogordo and a passenger in the backseat, 53-year-old Mark Torrez of Artesia were both killed. A passenger in the front seat was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

State Police are investigating another double-fatal crash near Loving.  The crash happened on U.S. 285 near Loving about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 2004 Freightliner semi-truck was heading north on U.S. 285 when the truck crossed the center line into the south lane and sideswiped another semi-truck and hit a Dodge truck head-on.

Michael Ponce of Roswell and Fernando Garcia Martinez of Carlsbad were both killed. Both semi-truck drivers were uninjured.

An investigation is currently underway as State Police say it’s not clear why the semi-truck driver crossed into the southbound lanes. However, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 19, 2018 01:35 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 11:35 AM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Santa Fe man's treasure hunt linked to another death
Forrest Fenn
1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in SE Albuquerque
1 dead, 1 in custody after shootout in SE Albuquerque
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up
Dog missing after grooming business lets stranger pick her up

Advertisement




Autopsy: Aztec shooter had swastika, other writing on body
William Atchison
Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers
Latest school shooting prompts discussion about arming teachers
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Investigation into fatal shooting at Gibson, Yale continues
Homeless seeking shelter in trash containers
Homeless seeking shelter in trash containers
Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary
Dion's to commemorate 40th anniversary
 