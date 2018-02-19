State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

State Police are investigating another double-fatal crash near Loving. The crash happened on U.S. 285 near Loving about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 2004 Freightliner semi-truck was heading north on U.S. 285 when the truck crossed the center line into the south lane and sideswiped another semi-truck and hit a Dodge truck head-on.

Michael Ponce of Roswell and Fernando Garcia Martinez of Carlsbad were both killed. Both semi-truck drivers were uninjured.

An investigation is currently underway as State Police say it’s not clear why the semi-truck driver crossed into the southbound lanes. However, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.