State Police investigate pair of double-fatal crashes
Marian Camacho
February 19, 2018 01:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed two people over the weekend.
It happened about 11 a.m. on Friday on U.S. 82 near Mayhill. Police say a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on U.S. 82 at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to make a sharp curve in the road. The car hit a tree and rolled down an embankment.
The driver, 63-year-old Vicky Eudy of Alamogordo and a passenger in the backseat, 53-year-old Mark Torrez of Artesia were both killed. A passenger in the front seat was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
State Police are investigating another double-fatal crash near Loving. The crash happened on U.S. 285 near Loving about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say a 2004 Freightliner semi-truck was heading north on U.S. 285 when the truck crossed the center line into the south lane and sideswiped another semi-truck and hit a Dodge truck head-on.
Michael Ponce of Roswell and Fernando Garcia Martinez of Carlsbad were both killed. Both semi-truck drivers were uninjured.
An investigation is currently underway as State Police say it’s not clear why the semi-truck driver crossed into the southbound lanes. However, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 19, 2018 01:35 PM
Created: February 19, 2018 11:35 AM
Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved