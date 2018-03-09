State Police looking for suspect in SF deputy-involved shooting | KOB 4
SANTA FE, N.M. – Authorities are looking for a man they say was nearly shot while trying to run down a deputy.

According to State Police, deputies in Santa Fe County tried to stop Carlos Alonso-Villa early Friday morning for speeding. They hit a dead end, and at that point a deputy got out and drew his gun.

Investigators say the deputy fired three shots as the truck drove toward him, hit the patrol vehicle, then kept going. They don't believe Alonso-Villa was hurt.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of the suspect, call State Police at (505)827-9066. 

 


