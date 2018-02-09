State Senate braces for debate on preschool funding | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Olympics Opening Ceremony
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

State Senate braces for debate on preschool funding

State Senate braces for debate on preschool funding

The Associated Press
February 09, 2018 09:20 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Members of the New Mexico state Senate are bracing for a heated debate about whether to increase funding for early childhood education by distributing more money from a multibillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund.

Advertisement

An education committee meeting was moved on Friday to a larger venue on the Senate floor to provide room for a large audience.

The House has endorsed a constitutional amendment to increase annual distributions from the $17 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to early childhood education programs. If approved by the Senate, the measure would go to a general election vote in November.

Critics say the plan risks drawing too much money each year from a fund seen as a trust for future generations.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)


Contact KOB 4 about this story

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 09, 2018 09:20 AM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Isleta Police, FBI investigating after man shot to death
Isleta Police, FBI investigating after man shot to death
Slain teen Jeremiah Valencia laid to rest
Slain teen Jeremiah Valencia laid to rest
Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
Deadly accident reported on job site of new Santa Fe hospital
UNM football coach to appeal suspension after external report finds no evidence of wrongdoing
UNM football coach to appeal suspension after external report finds no evidence of wrongdoing
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon

Advertisement




UNM football coach to appeal suspension after external report finds no evidence of wrongdoing
UNM football coach to appeal suspension after external report finds no evidence of wrongdoing
Front license plates for New Mexico vehicles proposed in Santa Fe
Front license plates for New Mexico vehicles proposed in Santa Fe
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
Elected officials, protesters condemn 'racist' editorial cartoon
State to residents: Prepare for potentially devastating wildfire season
State to residents: Prepare for potentially devastating wildfire season
How to watch 'Days of our Lives' during the Olympics
Days of our Lives
 