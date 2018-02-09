State to residents: Prepare for potentially devastating wildfire season | KOB 4
State to residents: Prepare for potentially devastating wildfire season

Meg Hilling
February 09, 2018 05:49 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. – New Mexico State Forestry officials say 2018 could bring the worst wildfire season in more than a decade.

Throughout the state, officials are already encouraging people to take proactive measures to protect their homes and loved ones.

Created: February 09, 2018 05:49 PM

