Roswell man accused of 2013 murder found not guilty
The Associated Press
February 22, 2018 12:59 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man accused of a 2013 murder was found not guilty after less than an hour and a half of jury deliberation.
The Roswell Daily Record reports Steve Guardado of Roswell was acquitted of first-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Stoarmy Joel Vargas.
Guardado had been accused of murdering Vargas on Oct. 25, 2013, allegedly in retaliation after losing his friend, Victor Oaxaca, just two days earlier in a separate homicide. Guardado denied killing Vargas or even going to the victim's home.
Deputy district attorneys Michael Thomas and Kristen Cartwright declined to comment.
