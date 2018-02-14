Storm bringing rain, snow and strong winds to New Mexico
The Associated Press
February 14, 2018 06:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Pacific storm system is expected to drop rain and snow on parts of New Mexico while producing strong to severe winds Wednesday and Thursday.
The National Weather Service says strong winds will impact areas along and east of the Sangre de Cristo range Wednesday afternoon before turning stronger Wednesday night over the Sacramento Mountains.
The forecasters say rain and high-elevation snow will spread over the western and central parts of the state late Wednesday and into Thursday.
MORE: Hesperus Ski Area finally opens as snow storms roll in
Expected snowfall includes 3 inches in Chama and 2 inches at Red River.
Credits
The Associated Press
Updated: February 14, 2018 06:01 PM
Created: February 14, 2018 01:07 PM
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.